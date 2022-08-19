​An expert on energy issues has said that the positive consequences of the JCPOA agreement depend on how the agreement is done.

If the agreement is done and the sanctions are lifted, one of the advantages would be that we will be able to sell oil without restrictions and use its money, Mohammad Ali Khatibi said in remarks to ILNA.

The other advantage is that investment barriers will be removed and companies and countries can enter our country without any worries, he added.

The positive consequences of the JCPOA agreement depend on how the agreement is done, he said, adding that now we have to see if there are any barriers to banking and investment issues in this agreement and if we can invest freely and use the oil money.

