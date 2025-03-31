Militaries in France, Europe bracing for war with Russia
Senior military officials in European countries are preparing for a potential confrontation with Russia as a hybrid conflict or even a direct war, Le Figaro reported, citing military sources.
A French officer told the newspaper that his country’s military is "getting ready for the worst."