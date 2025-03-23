Kenyan plane crashes in Somalia killing all onboard

Preliminary reports indicate that the cargo plane was returning from Dhobley town in the Lower Juba region after delivering supplies to the African Union forces when it crashed on Saturday, March 22 at around 5:43 pm local time.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that the aircraft crash occurred approximately 24km southwest of Mogadishu.

The aircraft involved was a DHC-5D Buffalo, with serial number 109 and registration 5Y-RBA.

According to SCAA, the aircraft was operated by Trident Aviation Ltd.

endNewsMessage1