Putin-Trump meeting to occur once there is need: Kremlin aid
News code : ۱۶۱۱۴۳۷
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will be organized as soon as the necessity arises, and Moscow is preparing for the encounter, Russian leader's aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.
"We are preparing for the meeting, and it will be organized as soon as there is a need for it," he said.