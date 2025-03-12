Strong Sense of Independence: DPR Korea

-Nation with Strong Sense of Independence (1)

What is the DPRK like? Simply put, it is regarded as a country whose whole society is imbued with the spirit of independence and makes progress on the strength of it. In other words, all of its people are single-mindedly united with strong spirit of independence.

Emerging Victorious by Dint of Spirit of Independence

The Korean people have a strong sense of independence with which they do everything in their own way.

They have a long tradition of tackling all the problems they have faced in their own way. When he launched an anti-Japanese revolutionary war to win back the country from the Japanese imperialists, President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994), founding father of socialist Korea, maintained such a firm stand that the master of the Korean revolution is the Korean people themselves and set forth independent lines and policies, thus realizing the cause of the country’s liberation on August 15, 1945. Later on, throughout his governance, he advanced original lines and policies proceeding from the concrete situation of his country, not from other countries’ experience or theories.

The Korean people’s spirit of independence was further heightened by Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011). He put forward the slogan “Let us live our own way!” and remained steadfast in his stance of independence while confidently leading the country and people only to victory. Under his leadership, the DPRK could stay immune to the international political turmoil in the late 1990s and safeguard its socialism.

Today the Korean people are growing firmer in their spirit of independence as they are led by Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, who is revered worldwide as a statesman of faith and will. Over the past ten or so years, they have never swallowed their pride before anyone and in any circumstances. While making world-startling achievements one after another in different areas such as politics, the economy, military and diplomacy, they have unflinchingly advanced straight forward along the road of their own choice.

History has proved that victory and glory are always in store for a nation and its people that brave all challenges cherishing the thoroughgoing spirit of independence as an element of faith.

-Nation with Strong Sense of Independence (2)

People want to live in an independent state. They have a good reason to feel proud when their leader holds fast to an independent stance and their country goes its own way not succumbing to the pressure from other countries.

People Full of Pride

The Korean people take great pride in their state, and devote themselves to their country’s peace and prosperity, united in single mind. This is sufficiently evidenced by some facts.

In September 2017, Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, issued a statement warning of an unheard-of tough countermeasure in coping with the extreme war crisis prevailing on the Korean peninsula after the UN unfairly adopted a “sanctions resolution” following the DPRK’s ICBM test-fire and a string of rhetoric such as “complete destruction” of the DPRK came from the US. The day after the statement, numerous working people and youth and students around the country volunteered to join or rejoin the Korean People’s Army, the number reaching over 4.7 million in six days. Such a unity in action sent shock waves through the international community.

Also surprising is the strenuous exertion of the Korean people who are working to achieve national prosperity all on their own.

In July last year when the country’s northwestern border areas were stricken by floods some countries and international organizations expressed a willingness to assist it. Though grateful for it, the DPRK voiced its determination to overcome the difficulties by its own efforts. Under the leadership of President Kim Jong Un, the Korean people worked a miracle of building a durable embankment and more than 15 000 dwelling houses of modern style in the afflicted areas in a little over 130 days.

This was an outcome of the soaring spirit of self-development and the unshakeable will to achieve their happiness in their own right, traits deep in the hearts of the leader and people alike.

After all, all the achievements they made by their own efforts and pride in them serve to nourish their spirit of independence to be firm and strong.

-Nation with Strong Sense of Independence (3)

Sovereignty and prestige of a nation are defended by its leader. In this sense, how was the DPRK regarded in the past? And at present and in the future?

A great leader makes a great nation and people

DPRK leaders have long been highly regarded around the world.

Former French President Francois Mitterrand said that President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) was a great head of state and he was one of the most prominent statesmen that have been known since the end of the Second World War. He added that he was honoured to be the only one among the G-7 leaders to be lucky enough to meet the Korean leader.

Putin, who visited Pyongyang in July 2000 as the first Russian president, praised Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) as a modern man who keeps abreast of the events around the world and sees through them objectively and as a head of state with political acumen and determination.

With these leaders at the helm, the DPRK was known as the “country of Juche” and “Chollima Korea.”

Now the country’s position and prestige have reached a new high under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

The world community laud him as a “leader with the strongest independent stand, faith and courage,” “most people-oriented statesman” and “leader of action who brings his decision into practice without fail.”

The DPRK and its people armed with a strong sense of independence are on their way to achieving overall development of socialism, true to the leadership of their leader. Their indomitable struggle is hogging the limelight over the world.

“As the DPRK’s leader is great, the nation and its people grow stronger,” “I hope we’d have 1% of what the DPRK is,” “The future of the DPRK is rosy,” and “Glory to the Korean people and their leader!”—these are some of the articles posted on the Internet.

