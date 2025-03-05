Kremlin confirms Russia, U.S. discussed Iran in Riyadh talks; rejects rumors on Putin's mediation

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed news reports published in the Western media that the issue of Iran was raised in the negotiations between Russia and the United States, and saying this issue was discussed during the negotiations in Riyadh on February 18.

Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that representatives of the Russian Federation and the United States in Riyadh have agreed to hold separate talks on issues related to Iran, but the form and time of these talks have not been determined.

He clarified that so far, there has been no signal from Washington for a specific agreement on how and when to implement this work.

