Hungary slams Ukrainian attack on TurkStream

"My Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov told me by phone that overnight a Ukrainian drone had attacked the Russkaya station, an important compressor station of the TurkStream gas pipeline. Three drones were neutralized by Russian air defenses. The TurkStream pipeline safeguards the reliability of natural gas supplies to Hungary, so a potential inoperability of the pipeline may seriously undermine our energy security," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

"Energy security is a matter of sovereignty, so such attacks should be viewed as an attack on sovereignty. The European Commission has recently issued a guarantee that Ukraine would not target the infrastructure of the gas pipeline leading to the European Union, so we urge the European Commission to immediately clarify whether it honors its guarantees," the Hungarian minister said, TASS reported.

