Hamas initiates 7th round of prisoners swap deal with Israel
News code : ۱۶۰۰۸۵۳
Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has initiated the process of handing over six Israeli captives in the seventh round of exchanging prisoners with the occupying regime as part of the recent ceasefire agreement.
The Gaza-based movement handed over the six Israeli prisoners to the International Red Cross in the southern city of Rafah on Saturday, in the seventh batch of the first phase of the ceasefire deal clinched in mid-January, according to Press TV.
The first handover, including two Israeli prisoners, took place in Rafah, where Hamas raised a banner in the exchange site that read, "We are the flood, we are the extreme strength."