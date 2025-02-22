Hamas initiates 7th round of prisoners swap deal with Israel

The Gaza-based movement handed over the six Israeli prisoners to the International Red Cross in the southern city of Rafah on Saturday, in the seventh batch of the first phase of the ceasefire deal clinched in mid-January, according to Press TV.

The first handover, including two Israeli prisoners, took place in Rafah, where Hamas raised a banner in the exchange site that read, "We are the flood, we are the extreme strength."

endNewsMessage1