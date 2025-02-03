Hezbollah to hold funeral for late leader Nasrallah on Feb. 23: Sheikh Qassem

Hezbollah will hold a funeral for its late secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on February 23, according to the Lebanese resistance movement’s current leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem.

In a televised speech on Sunday, Sheikh Qassem said the funeral for the former head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, will also be held on the same day.

Nasrallah, the charismatic long-time leader of Hezbollah, was assassinated last September in a massive Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Safieddine, a cousin and a close aide to Nasrallah who was tapped to replace him as the group’s leader, was also killed in an Israeli raid in October.

Sheikh Qassem said security conditions did not allow a funeral to be held for the resistance leaders during the two months of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel.

