DPR Korea in 2024

-DPRK Terms 2024 a Year of Fortitude and Transformation

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, called 2024 a year of fortitude and transformation as he addressed the recent Enlarged Meeting of the Eleventh Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK.

The 12 major goals of the national economic development including housing construction were successfully attained; the production plans were carried out at 127 percent for rolled steel, 106 percent for nonferrous metals, 103 percent for nitrogenous fertilizer, 101 percent for electricity, 110 percent for coal, 101 percent for cement, 104 percent for timber, 101 percent for aquatic products, 108 percent for rail freight turnover, 101 percent for cloth and 107 percent for grain, he said. The readjusting and reinforcing projects including the second-stage project for modernizing the Kumsong Tractor Factory and the installation of energy-saving oxygen blast furnace at the Hwanghae Iron and Steel Complex were successfully pushed forward, further strengthening the motive force and potential for the development of the self-supporting economy.

The construction sector built another 10 000 flats of more refined and developed architectural beauty in the Hwasong area in the capital city of Pyongyang, and completed the construction of modern rural villages in many cities and counties in provinces, with the result that decent houses were allocated to agricultural workers. The WPK identified the Regional Development 20×10 Policy for a simultaneous and balanced development of the regions and the substantial improvement of the living standards of the people across the country, and pushed ahead with it for its perfect implementation, making it possible to inaugurate regional-industry factories in Songchon County as its first outcome.

Such achievements are attributable to the strenuous efforts and patriotic devotion of the Korean people who brought about significant successes, creative and innovative, by resolutely overcoming challenges and difficulties while supporting the ideas and leadership of Kim Jong Un with a single mind.

When some parts of the DPRK were stricken by floods in late July 2024, the WPK called for finishing the rehabilitation work as early as possible and providing the flood victims with better living conditions. In response to the call, a large number of Party members and young people volunteered for relief work and built up a modern “cultured rural city” and beautiful villages in a little over four months. In another development, a variety of patriotic movements for increased production, such as the patriotic movement for increased coal production, were launched nationwide in a bid to rev up the national economy. Therefore, the overall national economy showed a firm growth trend with tangible results directly related to the people’s wellbeing obtained.

Progress was also made in the fields of science, education, healthcare, and literature and the arts, and the achievements made in the sports field, in particular, were noteworthy in the review of 2024. Remarkable is the epochal successes made in building up the powerful self-reliant defence capability, a fundamental guarantee for defending the people and national sovereignty.

Throughout the year, Kim Jong Un provided nonstop field guidance in different sectors of the country to take measures in time and encourage the people to redouble efforts. At the plenary meeting, he set it as the general orientation of the work for 2025 to successfully complete the five-year plan and push forward with the preparations for the next stage of development in a substantial way.

-Structures Built in DPRK in 2024 (1)

According to the housing construction policy of the Workers’ Party of Korea, tens of thousands of houses were built last year in all parts of the DPRK including its capital city of Pyongyang, and provided to the working people free of charge.

-Structures Built in DPRK in 2024 (2)

Last year the DPRK built or renovated a large number of structures which would contribute to consolidating the independence of the economy and improving the people’s living standards. Among them were ore transport system at the Komdok Mining Complex, Onchon Tile Factory, calcination-sulfuric acid line at the Munphyong Smeltery, Thongchon Fishery Station, Sariwon Tractor Parts Factory and schoolchildren’s footwear factories in each province.

