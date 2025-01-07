Pro-Palestine protesters hold rally in New York
Hundreds of anti-war and pro-Palestine demonstrators have gathered outside the NYU Langone Health Center in New York City.
According to the Zionist regime’s Time of Israel newspaper, the protest, held on Monday, was organized by Within Our Lifetime, who said they gathered in front of the hospital to “bring accountability for the destruction” of the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.
The protesters chanted slogans against the Israeli regime and its genocidal war in Gaza such as “There is only one solution — intifada, revolution".
They also carried signs reading “Abolish Israel” and “Right of return".