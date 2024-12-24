Erdogan is trying to distort the course of history of the civil war in Syria: expert
Ali Ghaem-e-Maqami, an expert on Turkish affairs, said that Türkiye supported the criminal network at the beginning of ISIS's rise and even called on Sunni Arab tribes to pledge allegiance to ISIS.
"The Justice and Development Party, led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is trying to distort the course of history of the civil war in Syria," Ghaem-e-Maqami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
"It is clear that Türkiye has failed in Syrian politics as a result of the rule of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," he added.
The expert concluded that, "Erdogan's other goal in Syria is to legitimize the rule of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria and attract at least $400 billion in capital from Arab and Western countries to rebuild Syria and turn Syria into a labor market for Turkish companies."