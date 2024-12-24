Erdogan is trying to distort the course of history of the civil war in Syria: expert

"The Justice and Development Party, led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is trying to distort the course of history of the civil war in Syria," Ghaem-e-Maqami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"It is clear that Türkiye has failed in Syrian politics as a result of the rule of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," he added.

The expert concluded that, "Erdogan's other goal in Syria is to legitimize the rule of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria and attract at least $400 billion in capital from Arab and Western countries to rebuild Syria and turn Syria into a labor market for Turkish companies."

