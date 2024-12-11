DPR Korea with Many Noted Mountains and Scenic Spots

-Spectacular Scenery of Mt Paektu

Mt Paektu rises in the northern part of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Covered with white snow in all seasons, it is known as the most celebrated mountain of the country for its magnificent, sublime and mysterious natural scenery.

-Sea Kumgang in World-Famous Mt Kumgang

Kumgang in the DPRK is a world-famous mountain.

The mountain is divided mainly into three sections—Outer Kumgang, Inner Kumgang and Sea Kumgang—and each of them has its own features.

With its fantastic cliffs and rocks, beautiful islets, various species of birds flying over them and white waves, Sea Kumgang provides natural scenery peculiar to coastal area.

-Autumn Scenery of Mt Myohyang

Mt Myohyang is one of the major tourist attractions in the DPRK for its wonderful shape and breathtaking beauty. The mountain is most beautiful in autumn.

-Inner Chilbo

Mt Chilbo, located in the southern part of the eastern coast in North Hamgyong Province in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is one of the celebrated mountains in the country for its unique natural scenery.

The mountain is largely divided into Inner Chilbo, Outer Chilbo and Sea Chilbo according to the regional peculiarities. In particular, the scenery of Inner Chilbo is very wonderful for many peaks and peculiar rocks.

-Ryongmun Cave

Ryongmun Cave is an underground scenic spot situated in Kujang County, North Phyongan Province of the DPRK. Formed by the dissolution and karstification of limestone layers by underground water for many years, the cave has dozens of spots with mysterious scenes.

-Songam Cavern, an Underground Scenic Spot

There are many underground scenic spots in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea renowned for many beautiful mountains like Paektu, Kumgang, Myohyang and Chilbo.

The Songam Cavern is one of them.

Situated in Sonam-dong, Kaechon, South Phyongan Province, it is a natural cavern with myriads of stone flowers, stone icicles, stalagmites, stalactites and stone columns which were formed from the dolomites created billion years ago.

Consisting of a trunk and dozens of branches, it exhibits indescribable scenes in over ten sections including Kuanmun, Phokpho and Kiam.

