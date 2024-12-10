Brazil’s Lula undergoes brain surgery, stable in ICU

The surgery was successful and 79-year-old Lula is “well” and being monitored in the intensive care unit, the note said. Doctors will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. local time to provide details.

Lula underwent an MRI late on Monday in Brasilia after suffering a headache, which detected an intracranial hemorrhage. He was transferred to Sao Paulo for surgery at the Sirio Libanes hospital, CNN reported.

