Leader of People: DPRK

-Requests of General Secretary Kim Jong Un

People sometimes ask others a favour in daily life.

Kim Jong Un, leader of socialist Korea, also does so occasionally.

In 2014, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, visited the Pyongyang Orphanage on International Children’s Day, a holiday for children.

Receiving greetings of its headmistress, he said he had nowhere to go but the orphanage on the children’s holiday. After embracing children in the playroom, he enjoyed their singing.

After learning about the living of children for hours, he said: Teachers take heavy responsibility in the education and edification of orphans. The orphanage should ensure that its teachers take care of children in a responsible manner. They should raise orphans to be strong both physically and mentally, free from any sorrow and with nothing to envy. Before leaving, he earnestly asked its teaching staff to bring up well children, the bright future of the country and the successors to the revolution.

And during his inspection of a fishery station in charge of supplying fishes to the service personnel of the Korean People’s Army, he made a request to its officials and fishermen.

Looking round modern fishing boats despite the cold rain falling from the morning, he asked them to catch 1 000 tons of fish per boat every year and that it was not an order of the Supreme Commander but his personal request. He stressed that the KPA should direct efforts to sideline fishing so as to provide soldiers with fish sufficiently so that they smell fishy.

This is not all.

While looking round the Breast Tumour Institute of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital under construction in 2012, he said he would send all necessary equipment and asked its builders to complete the project flawlessly and present it to the Korean women.

When he visited apartment houses for educators of Kim Chaek University of Technology, he was so delighted to provide them with wonderful houses worth millions of US$ that he stressed that scientists should be well aware of the Party’s plan and intention to build a people’s paradise by dint of science and make redoubled efforts to this end. And he earnestly asked officials to convey his mind to the lecturers and researchers of the university.

At a conference of war veterans, he earnestly requested war veterans across the country to lead a long life in good health, serving as the eternal source of strength and the spiritual mainstay.

Kim Jong Un, who treasures the people most and devotes his all for them, always makes requests only for their sake.

-Peak-time News Programme in DPRK

In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea daily news is aired on Korean Central TV and other channels on 5pm and 8pm local time. In particular, the 8pm news draws a large number of audiences. As a matter of fact, many receive the information by mobile phone or computer, but the general public prefers the evening programme.

The reason is that normally at this time they can get details about the on-site guidance of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea. As is known, he spends much of his activities as the state leader in visiting industrial and farming institutions for field guidance. His guidance trips to structures under construction or to be inaugurated constitute a matter of utmost concern to all the Korean people. The relevant news shows them that the economic foundations of the country grow strong and make steady progress, and enables them to envisage their better future.

The same is the case with cultural news. They feel their pride as the citizens of a powerful nation at the news about his guidance over the national defence sector.

While seeing news programmes, they understand what their leader attaches importance to and what he intends to do. For example, when a northern part of their country was stricken by heavy floods late in July, they saw on TV the leader making several visits to the afflicted areas to acquaint himself with the situation and meeting with flood victims. On receiving the news they vied to volunteer to take part in the rehabilitation campaign and send a lot of relief materials.

Whenever they see the image of Kim Jong Un, they are filled with a great sense of happiness. They shed tears of gratitude to see him on endless guidance tours for their welfare. When they get to know that he expressed satisfaction while on his visit to a unit, they send congratulatory and encouraging letters to its employees. They find their greatest happiness in seeing the leader in good health.

Recently the Korean song Dear Father, an ode to Kim Jong Un, is very popular among netizens. Since foreigners under the influence of different ideologies and social systems show admiration for him, it is quite natural that the Korean people should be anxiously waiting for the news programme about him whom they hold in high esteem as their father.

-History behind “Hill of Despair”

Near the Yangdok Hot Spa Resort in Onjong-ri of Yangdok County, South Phyongan Province, is the “Hill of Despair”.

This hill, named unsuitably for the area filled with ripples of happy laughter all the year round, tells in fact of the difficulties overcame and hard work involved in the building of the resort, the place where people now enjoy all benefits of socialist civilization.

On August 15, 2018, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally visited Yangdok County with a plan to build a world-class hot spa and recreational center for our people. After making a full inspection of the hot springs and their conditions in the area, he headed for Onjong-ri to confirm the building grounds.

He crossed his way across the craggy and meandering mountain path and soon his clothes were drenched in sweat under the scorching midsummer heat. However, when he arrived at the spot, he was unable to contain his disappointment when he learned that there was not enough water in the hot springs than he had expected.

Anguished by this fact, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made for another place after a series of discussions with his accompanying officials, saying that he had to visit it no matter how tired he was.

Leading the group through trees and shrubs on the steep pathless mountain, he finally reached his destination. But suddenly rainclouds started to gather in the azure sky, then great streaks of torrential rain pelted the ground.

However, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited each and every gushing spot unconcerned about being drenched in the heavy rain, and eventually found one where hot spring water burst from underground puffing thick clouds of hot steam.

He was so pleased that he dipped his hand into the hot spring water of over 80℃ and asked if there were any fluctuations in the volume of water output during the past 10 years. He smiled broadly saying that this region is the most suitable location for building an integrated hot spring resort. Regarding the image of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un with reverence, the officials were filled with tears and addressed him inwardly that he really should not go through such troubles but entrust the work to them.

At that time, he climbed the hill with such a nervous anxiety to find the most suitable location to build a hot spa for the people that when he visited the hill again in October that year, he said that he cannot forget the rainy day of last August when he had to make his way through the muddy road to reach the place. He recollected with deep emotion that the hill he climbed should be called a “Hill of Despair” as he was so worried over the hot spring water output when he climbed it.

Together with the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort built into a socialist wonderland, the “Hill of Despair” will hand down forever the story of the innumerable hardships endured by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un and his dedication to the people which made it possible for us to write a new history of hot spring culture for the people that cannot be found in any other country in the world.

