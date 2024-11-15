Trump is seeking to achieve the ending of the war in Ukraine: expert

"Other alliances such as ACOS are being formed or strengthened alongside NATO in order to put pressure on China and Russia or increase their costs," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In the first round of his administration, Trump had a short meeting with Putin, but now he is seeking to achieve other goals, one of which should be the ending of the war in Ukraine," he added.

"It seems that even if Russia reaches a definite peace and truce with Ukraine, the policy of containing Russia on the borders of this country will not be abandoned by Europe and the United States and will continue," he added.

