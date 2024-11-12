US, UK forces launch airstrikes on western Yemen
In a fresh act of aggression against Yemen, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out new strikes on Al Hudaydah in the Arab country.
Local media outlets reported that on Tuesday morning, US and UK fighter jets struck the the Al-Faza coast in Al-Tuhayta District, south of Al Hudaydah province, three times.
So far, no report has been published about the possible damages and casualties caused by this military aggression.