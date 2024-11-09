Death toll in Gaza War exceeds 43,500: Palestinian official
News code : ۱۵۵۴۰۱۶
he total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has climbed to 43,500 since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in Gaza has announced.
The ministry in a statement on Saturday announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year, Sputnik reported.
"As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the number of people killed has reached 43,508 and 102,684 were wounded," the ministry said.