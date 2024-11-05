Israeli strikes on West Bank martyr four
Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in air strikes during two operations in the West Bank on Tuesday, in the latest violence to rock the occupied territory.
Two people were killed in the town of Tammun, said Ahmad Assad, governor of the nearby city of Tubas whose jurisdiction includes Tammun.
"There is a martyr from the air strike whose body is torn to pieces," he told AFP.
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah confirmed two men had been killed by Israeli forces in Tammun.