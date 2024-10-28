Islamic Resistance in Iraq strikes drone attack on Israel

In a statement on Monday, the IRI confirmed that its fighters struck an Israeli military site, emphasizing that this action was "in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The group reiterated its commitment to escalate operations against “enemy” strongholds, vowing that attacks would continue "at an increasing pace."

endNewsMessage1