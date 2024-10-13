Crisis-hit Boeing to fire 17,000 employees: report

The job cuts will include executives and managers in addition to ordinary employees, according to a memo shared by the company’s new president and CEO Kelly Ortberg on Friday. The corporation employs nearly 170,000 people worldwide, RT reported.

“Our business is in a difficult position, and it is hard to overstate the challenges we face together,” said Ortberg, who became CEO of the troubled aircraft maker two months ago. A month after he took the helm, 33,000 hourly workers went on strike.

“We reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities,” he added.

endNewsMessage1