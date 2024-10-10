For the Future of the Country

October 10 this year marks the 79th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the organization that guides the Korean people to all victories.

Over the past eight decades the WPK has overcome the tribulations of history, taking loving care of the Korean people, the rising generations in particular, on its own responsibility.

As early as in the period of building a new country, the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung adopted necessary measures for the good of children–building nurseries and kindergartens throughout the country, and establishing a system of bringing up and educating children at public expense. And in the days of socialist construction he saw to it that the WPK and the state directed particular concern to setting up the most advantageous socialist education system so that all the children in the country could learn to their heart’s content.

True to his lofty intentions, the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il put his heart and soul into training the younger generation to be stout pillars of the country.

Today children across the country are growing happily without any cause for envy under the benevolent care of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Bringing up and educating children is the most important of all state affairs–this is his ennobling view on the future generation of the country. There are numerous facts to illustrate how much he cares about children. Recently, the WPK adopted a policy of providing all the children in the country with dairy products and other nutritious foods at the state’s expenses. And the children’s department store, children’s hospital, children’s camp and children’s palace were newly built or renovated under his close concern.

With the universal 12-year compulsory education system being put in force, he took steps to provide all the children in the country with new school uniforms, satchels and other requisites. Also, on the anniversaries of the Korean Children’s Union, he had celebrations organized in grand style.

In July this year, when the northern part of the country was hit by a flood, he saw to it that the pupils and other children in the affected areas were brought to the capital city of Pyongyang, where they could continue taking lessons in a safe and comfortable environment until the completion of the rehabilitation project.

Under his warm care children across the country are growing up with beautiful dreams and hopes, singing the song We Are the Happiest in the World.