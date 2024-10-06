Iraqi resistance launches airstrike against occupied Golan: Report
News code : ۱۵۳۹۳۴۶
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted a drone attack against the occupied Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.
Al Jazeera quoted Iraqi media late Saturday as saying that sirens had gone off in the occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli media also reported that the sirens sounded in Golan as a drone had appeared in that occupied location.
Over the past months, the Iraqi resistance had also targeted sensitive and important points in Eilat Port, located in the south of occupied Palestine.