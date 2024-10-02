Iranian Labour News Agency

Four Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah ambush

Four Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed and some others injured in a Hezbollah ambush.

According Palestinian media outlets, the Hezbollah ambush occured in the Odaisseh area in southern Lebanon.

Israeli news outlets reported that a group of the Zionist regime soldiers were caught in an ambush by Hezbollah in the border region of southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine.

They added that a large number of Zionist soldiers were injured and rescue forces carried them by at least 4 helicopters.

 

