Four Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah ambush
News code : ۱۵۳۷۷۶۵
Four Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed and some others injured in a Hezbollah ambush.
According Palestinian media outlets, the Hezbollah ambush occured in the Odaisseh area in southern Lebanon.
Israeli news outlets reported that a group of the Zionist regime soldiers were caught in an ambush by Hezbollah in the border region of southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine.
They added that a large number of Zionist soldiers were injured and rescue forces carried them by at least 4 helicopters.