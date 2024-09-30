America's withdrawal from Iraq is unlikely in the current situation of the Middle East: expert

"It is not known how the training discussions of the Iraqi army and the rest will proceed, but it should be noted that America will never leave the region when the situation in the Middle East is so critical," Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "Beijing does not want war, conflict and tension in the region in any way, it does not want to disrupt the situation in any way, but Iraq and Syria are important for America and Russia in every way."

"By keeping its position on the withdrawal of troops from Iraq ambiguous, Washington seeks to have room for maneuver in negotiations with Baghdad, and this ambiguity publicly exposes the sensitivity of these negotiations," the expert concluded.

endNewsMessage1