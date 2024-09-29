Hezbollah continues its activities as before: expert

"The Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon were carried out in order to create distance between this movement and its supporters, the Lebanese people," Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Whether there is a possibility of an all-out war in the current situation, the answer is no; Because none of the parties to this conflict are interested in spreading the current crisis," he added.

"Since the early hours of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom, Hezbollah has continued its attacks with its powerful equipment as in the past, which shows that it is continuing its way," the expert concluded.

