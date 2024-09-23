The issue of the northern borders of the occupied lands has become problematic for Netanyahu's cabinet: expert

"Israel has sought to escape from the category of ceasefire, and the West has focused on the ceasefire in Gaza in this regard, but Netanyahu and the Zionist regime sought to escape from it, and for this reason, they triggered a new crisis centered on Lebanon," Dastmalchian sain in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The issue of the northern borders of the occupied lands has become extremely problematic for Netanyahu's cabinet, and the residents of these areas are moving and moving internally," he added.

"America is still looking for support for Israel, but on the eve of the US presidential elections, the Democrats are dissatisfied with the situation and behavior of Israel and Netanyahu, because they are looking for it to calm their domestic public opinion and only seek to gain Public votes are for winning elections," he added.

