America does not want new international tension on the eve of elections: expert

"America is not in a situation where there will be a deep tension at the global level and it will affect the internal issues of this country, because if this happens, people may not participate in the presidential elections of the United States, and ultimately this process can lead to the defeat of Kamala Harris and lead to the Democratic Party," Farjirad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The expulsion of Russia from the United Nations Security Council may be proposed, and it will create a situation with countless problems for Russia," he added.

"Therefore, the West will proceed slowly and implement its scenario against Moscow," the expert condluded.

endNewsMessage1