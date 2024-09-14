Canadian pilots to stage massive strike over payment
News code : ۱۵۲۹۵۸۴
A group of Canadian pilots will go on a strike on Sunday to protest the payment situation.
About 5,200 pilots in Canada announced that they will go on strike for 3 days starting on Sunday if their salary conditions are not improved.
These pilots want attention to their working conditions. It is expected that this strike will disrupt Canadian flights this week.
Canadian Airlines has announced that flights may be suspended for three days, and the possibility of shutting down all airport activities is considered.