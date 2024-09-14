Pope condemns Israeli killings of Palestinian children in Gaza

“When you see the bodies of killed children when you see that, under the presumption that some guerrillas are there, a school is bombed, this is ugly,” said Pope Francis amid the ongoing atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.

He said he speaks on the phone with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza “every day” and “they tell me ugly things, difficult things”.

The Pope, who has supported calls for a ceasefire in the conflict, said “sometimes I think it’s a war that is too much, too much”.

