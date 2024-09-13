Vietnam typhoon death toll rises to 233 as more bodies found

Flood waters from the swollen Red River in the capital, Hanoi, were beginning to recede somewhat, but many neighborhoods remained inundated and farther north experts were predicting it could still be days before any relief was in sight.

Typhoon Yagi made landfall Saturday, starting a week of heavy rains that have triggered flash floods and landslides, particularly in Vietnam's mountainous north.

Across Vietnam, 103 people are still listed as missing and more than 800 have been injured.