Putin warns West against direct involvement in Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that by providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, Western countries risk involving directly in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In such circumstances, Russia would be forced to make "appropriate decisions" based on the new threats, Putin was quoted by Xinhua as saying.
Ukraine has been pleading with its Western allies for it to use their missiles, including long-range ones, to fire deep into Russian territory, according to Western media reports.
"In fact, only service people from NATO countries can make flight assignments to these missile systems. Ukrainian service people cannot do that," Putin told Russian state TV.