Far-right victory in East German elections is a protest against ruling parties: expert

"Germany has a federal political structure, and therefore state elections play an important role in the political arena at the local scale, however, the victory of a party in state administration is far from reaching the executive position at the national and federal levels," Nurbakhsh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Alternative for Germany has also managed to have a much stronger performance than its competitors by using the virtual space and media," he added.

"Finally, it should be noted that one of the most important political and social issues in Germany at the moment is the existence of a gap between the East and the West of this country, which is still visible after three decades of German unification," he concluded.

