The Russian newspaper "Komsomolskaya Pravda" reported that the Russian intelligence services published a report that on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which are to be held on October 26, the US government is dissatisfied with the balance of political power in Georgia and hopes for a coup in Tbilisi.

This Russian newspaper pointed out that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service was informed of the US plan, whose main purpose is to support the opposition in Georgia and prevent the victory of the "Dream" ruling party in the country.

endNewsMessage1