Hamas says will not attend upcoming Doha talks
News code : ۱۵۱۷۷۲۳
A senior Hamas official has announced that the Palestinian resistance movement’s representatives will not attend the Thursday Doha meeting to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an agreement on the prisoner swap due to the sabotage caused by the Zionist regime and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza.
Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV on Wednesday quoted an unidentified senior Hamas official as saying that the movement’s representatives will not participate in the Doha meeting on Thursday.
The Hamas official underlined that Hamas would not accept the start of new negotiations in Doha without the other side’s adherence to the proposals presented on July 2.