Netanyahu tries to prevent the implementation of a ceasefire: expert

"With the recent assassinations and genocides, Israel wants to present itself to the world as the victorious face of the battle, which shows their insistence on continuing to kill Palestinians in order to ultimately prevent the implementation of a ceasefire," Cheraghi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Meanwhile, there are only 100 days left until the end of Biden's presidential term, and Netanyahu wants to direct the situation to his advantage in any way possible," he added.

"America and the Biden administration are in a situation where they cannot interfere too much in the Gaza case, nor can they be indifferent to it," the expert concluded.

