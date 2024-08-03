Pentagon chief orders deployment of warplanes, warships in West Asia

In a statement on Saturday morning, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that Secretary Lloyd ”Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies.”

The spokeswoman also pointed to the details of the deployment, saying, “To maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, the Secretary has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.”

