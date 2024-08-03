Pentagon chief orders deployment of warplanes, warships in West Asia
The Pentagon has claimed that in order to reduce regional tensions in West Asia and defend the Israeli regime, it has ordered the deployment of more fighter jets and warships in areas under the command of the US and European militaries.
In a statement on Saturday morning, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that Secretary Lloyd ”Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies.”
The spokeswoman also pointed to the details of the deployment, saying, “To maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, the Secretary has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.”