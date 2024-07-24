German police attacks Islamic center of Hamburg again
Germany's Interior Ministry has banned the activities of this Islamic Center of Hamburg in the continuation of baseless claims and accusations against the center.
The German police raided this building and confiscated its property on Wednesday.
According to an informed source, police officers were at the house of the head of the Islamic Center at the time of publishing this news.
The German Ministry of the Interior claims that the Islamic Center of Hamburg (IZH) pursues the goals of extreme Islamism.