At least 146 people killed in Ethiopia landslides
The number of victims of floods and landslides in southern Ethiopia has reached a shocking increase from 55 to at least 146.
The death toll from a landslide in southern Ethiopia's Gofa district climbed to 146, a local government official confirmed on Tuesday.
In a statement released this morning, it was noted that the death toll might soar as search and rescue efforts are ongoing.
The mishap, which claimed the lives of many, including women and children, occurred in the remote district, Anadolu news agency reported.