The attack on Hodeida port was carried out for Israel's internal consumption: expert

"The attack on Hodeidah port was carried out for Israel's internal consumption in a way, and if the Zionist regime intended to carry out this operation accurately, it should not have used F-15 and F-35 fighters and should have used its F-16 fighters in this operation," Cheraghi sain in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"According to some experts, Israel is caught in the trap of Yemen's Ansarullah; In such a way that Tel Aviv does not find a precise and correct military target, and secondly, it causes Ansarullah to target civilian areas of Israel from now on, and based on this, there will be no guarantee in this direction," he added.

endNewsMessage1