7.3-magnitude quake hits Chile: CENC

The quake struck at a depth of 130 km and its epicenter was monitored at 23.15 degrees south latitude and 68.00 degrees west longitude, said a report issued by the CENC.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake hit at 9:51 PM local time at a depth of 117 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 45 kilometers (28 miles) east-southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile.

