Brazil pres. urges world to break silence on Gaza killings
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the recent Israeli crimes in Gaza, saying the world should not remain silent in the face of the endless killing of Palestinians.
“The recent bombing in the Gaza Strip, which killed hundreds of innocent people, is unacceptable”, Lula’s office issued a statement quoted by Al Jazeera on Monday morning.
Stating that tens of thousands of people in Gaza have lost their lives since last year in successive Israeli attacks, Da Silva said: "It is terrible that (the) Israeli regime continues its collective punishment against the Palestinian people."
The Brazilian president went on to point out that many Palestinians in Gaza were targeted in areas that were previously declared safe zones by the Zionist regime. “We, as political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of the endless killings.”