Among the People Throughout His Life

Kim Il Sung, the eternal President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, was the benevolent father of the people, who devoted his all for their happiness.

Always finding himself among the people, he formulated policies that reflected their requirements, and led the Korean revolution along the road resplendent with victories by enlisting their strength and wisdom.

Rain or shine, he visited factories and other enterprises, schools and rural communities in the country, showing parental concern for the living of workers, farmers and schoolchildren.

Imperishable are the great exploits performed by President Kim Il Sung, who, endowed with warm humanity, had shown deep affection for his people until the last days of his life.

