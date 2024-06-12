Only increasing pressure and public disobedience will stop Netanyahu: Lebanese professor

"The resignation of Gadi Eisenkot and Benny Gantz from the war cabinet, although it was predictable, is considered as a new nail in the coffin of the growing divisions in the political ranks of the Zionists over all internal cases, especially Netanyahu's management in the war against Hamas," Sadegh sain in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"If we take a quick look at the number of seats of Netanyahu's coalition, we find that he holds more than 60 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, which means that he still holds the majority of the parliament," he added.

He concluded that "The only way to destabilize Netanyahu and shut down his repression machine is a massive action by all Israelis. Only increasing pressure and public disobedience will stop Netanyahu from continuing his brutal campaign against Gaza and other camps."

