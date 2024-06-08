Biden, Macron meetings to focus on Ukraine, Gaza

.President Joe Biden is being feted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a state visit Saturday as the two allies aim to show off their partnership on global security issues and move past trade tensions, AP reported.

Biden and Macron attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and met separately the following day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris. The leaders both used those engagements used to underscore the urgent need to support Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

