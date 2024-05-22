Ireland, Norway and Spain recognize Palestine as independent state

Speaking on Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said: "Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.

"I am confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks."

Shortly after Mr Harris's statement in Dublin, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, said both countries will recognise a Palestinian state from 28 May.

Mr Sanchez said it was clear that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not have a project of peace for Palestine, even if the fight against the terrorist group Hamas is legitimate".

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also stated: "There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition."

endNewsMessage1