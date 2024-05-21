Great Changes in Pyongyang: DPRK

-Another New Street Built in DPRK

Following the inauguration ceremony of the second-stage 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area in April, another ceremony of a new modern street took place on May 14 in the Sopho area of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

It is said that young people of the DPRK have built the large-scale street, in which high-rise apartment buildings and skyscrapers with thousands of flats and neighbourhood-serving amenities form a large architectural group, in a matter of one year by their own efforts

The street is called Jonwi Street.

-A Luxurious Street for Working People

Below are the second-stage 10 000 flats built in the Hwasong area. Its inauguration ceremony took place on April 16.

There are many luxurious streets around the world, but no other country but the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea builds such a luxurious street for the working people and provides them with houses free of charge.

-New Means of Public Transport in Pyongyang

he number of new indigenous means of public transport is on the increase in the streets in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The exterior of the double- and single-decker buses, trolley buses and trams look modern, and their fittings are fashionable and convenient for use. Last year members of the Korean Children’s Union prepared buses by conducting various do-good-deeds movements and donated them to the relative units.

