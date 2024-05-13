Railway disruption due to the theft of copper cables near Barcelona

A railway section in Barcelona and northeastern Spain suffered a major disruption due to the theft of copper cables from a train station, according to the Spanish Railways Authority.

Thousands of passengers are stranded in train stations in and around Barcelona after trains were unable to run on several commuter lines.

The local transport outage came as more than 5.7 million voters were preparing to participate in Catalonia's regional elections.

The theft of electrical cables from the Barcelona North station in the town of Montcada caused “several fires in the signaling system cables,” the Spanish Railways Authority said.

