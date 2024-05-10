The tension between the White House and Tel Aviv has increased: expert

"The fact that the President of the United States announces in his recent speech that he has stopped sending American weapons to Israel shows that he is somehow seeking to satisfy the disaffected spectrum," Farjirad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Biden is worried about the increase in the killing of civilians in this region and knows very well that the escalation of Israel's behavior in Rafah and Gaza can affect the 2024 US presidential election, as well as the domestic situation of the United States and the position of the White House," he added.

