Lithuanian authorities are ready to send soldiers to Ukraine to work within the framework of a training mission, the Financial Times reported, citing Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

“Simonet announced in an interview with the Financial Times that she had obtained permission from Parliament to send forces to Ukraine for training purposes,” Financial Times reported.

The newspaper indicated that the Lithuanian authorities have not yet received any request from the Kiev regime to send a training mission.

endNewsMessage1